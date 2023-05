Doyle (knee) will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle was on the bench for the previous three games while managing a bruised right knee, but the rookie showed enough progress in his on-field workout Sunday to get the green light to start in Monday's series opener in Arizona. He'll be flanked in center field by Jurickson Profar and Randal Grichuk while Kris Bryant serves as Colorado's designated hitter in place of a resting Charlie Blackmon.