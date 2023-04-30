Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

While Yonathan Daza has nursed a hand injury, Doyle started in center field in each of the Rockies' last five games, going 3-for-17 with a double, two walks, two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Though Daza remains on the bench for the series finale, Randal Grichuk's (groin) return from the 10-day injured list Saturday means that both Daza and Doyle will likely be relegated to bench roles moving forward. Grichuk, Jurickson Profar and Kris Bryant are expected to make up the Colorado outfield on most occasions, with Charlie Blackmon likely filling in for one of them at a corner spot when he's not serving as the team's designated hitter.