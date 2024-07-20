Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Giants.
Doyle picked up where he left off after a hot first half with a two-run shot to put Colorado on the board in the sixth inning. He's gone deep five times over his last seven appearances dating back to July 9. The breakout slugger boosted his slash line to .279/.345/.481 with 34 extra-base hits, 44 RBI and 20 stolen bases through 93 contests.
