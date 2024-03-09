Doyle has struck out only four times across 24 plate appearances this spring.

Doyle is the presumptive starting center fielder for the Rockies due primarily to his excellent defense. He also has an intriguing blend of power and speed, though he has regularly had an inflated strikeout rate that threatens to offset that upside. Notably, he hit just .203 while reaching base at a .250 clip in 431 plate appearances in the majors last season, so any ability to lower his strikeout rate could be a significant boost to his fantasy value.