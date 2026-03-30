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Doyle is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Toronto.

Doyle went hitless during the Rockies' season-opening series in Miami, so he'll get a day to unplug as the club opens a three-game set versus the Blue Jays. Jake McCarthy will slide over to center field and Troy Johnstone will start in right field Monday.

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