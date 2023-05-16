Doyle went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

Doyle ripped a two-run shot in the fourth inning followed by a solo homer in the eighth. He's knocked three home runs in the last two games, giving him four through 51 plate appearances this season. The rookie outfielder is slashing .250/.294/.542 with six extra-base hits, six steals and eight RBI.