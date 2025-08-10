Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Doyle went yard in the seventh inning, but it was too late to turn things around for the Rockies. He's homered in back-to-back games and now has 10 long balls on the year as he continues an August resurgence. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .232/.279/.363 with 38 RBI, 42 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 97 contests. He is batting .414 (12-for-29) in August.