Doyle hit a home run in his only at-bat Saturday against the White Sox.

Doyle is being held out of the Rockies' lineup for their weekend series against the White Sox due to his struggles since the start of June. However, he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and blasted his seventh home run of the season and second since May 27. Colorado's plans for Doyle following Sunday's games are unclear, but Saturday's showing was certainly a positive sign.