Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and one steal in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Doyle came through late for the Rockies, delivering a two-run homer in the seventh inning before plating another run on an RBI single in the eighth. Doyle has now logged three or more RBI in two of his last three games, a span in which he's batting 5-for-13 (.384).