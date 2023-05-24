site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Idle Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Doyle gets a day off after going 0-for-6 with a run scored and a stolen base between the first two games of the series with Miami. Randal Grichuk gets the start in center field Wednesday.
