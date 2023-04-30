Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle has benefitted from the absence of Yonathan Daza (hand) and has started in five consecutive games. He's struggled to hit consistently -- he's gone only 3-for-17 in those five matchups -- but when he's reached base, he's been aggressive on the basepaths. That was the case again Saturday, as he walked in the second inning and proceeded to steal second base -- his third of the campaign.

