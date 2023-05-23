Doyle went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Doyle has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with three home runs and two steals over his last eight contests. The outfielder's strong hitting, aside from a 4:25 BB:K, has helped him take over as the Rockies' starting center fielder, though he'll occasionally cede the spot to Randal Grichuk. Doyle has seven steals, four homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and a .254/.296/.507 slash line through 71 plate appearances.