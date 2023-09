Doyle went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Giants.

Doyle smacked a 445-foot three-run homer to making it a 9-5 deficit for the Rockies in the sixth. It was Doyle's ninth home run of the year and his first since Aug. 15. The rookie started in all seven games for the Rockies over the last week and tallied six RBI over that span and should hold down a near-everyday role in center field to close out the season.