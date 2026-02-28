Rockies' Brenton Doyle: MRI reveals sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doyle was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Doyle has been held out of Cactus League action since he was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a wrist injury. Now that imaging has confirmed he suffered a sprain, the Rockies will keep him on the bench for a few more days before taking another look at him.
