Doyle is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Doyle went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Dodgers, and he has struggled to a .391 OPS with two steals and four RBI across 82 plate appearances in June. He'll begin Wednesday's game on the bench while Sam Hilliard starts in center field and bats ninth.