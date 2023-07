Doyle went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Doyle will close June with no multi-hit efforts over his last 23 games of the month. His best skill remains his speed -- he stole five bags in June, putting him at 12 for the season. He's added a .213/.270/.363 slash line with six home runs, 20 RBI and 23 runs scored over 53 contests. while serving in a near-everyday role since late April.