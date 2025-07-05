Interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Friday that he plans to not start Doyle for the duration of Colorado's series against the White Sox, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Schaeffer cited Doyle's recent struggles at the plate as the reason for his benching, as the 27-year-old outfielder has slashed just .175/.204/.272 since the beginning of June. While Doyle uses the weekend to regroup, Yanquiel Fernandez is a likely candidate to benefit from additional playing time.