Rockies manager Bud Black expressed optimism after Thursday's game that Doyle (knee) will be able to avoid the injured list, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle had to be carted off the field after crashing hard into the center field wall while attempting to rob a home run in the top of the ninth inning, but early indications are that he only suffered a knee contusion. The dynamic 25-year-old was 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI prior to his exit Thursday. He's tallied four homers and seven steals through his first 25 major-league games.