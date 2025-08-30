Doyle went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Cubs.

Doyle was a primary source of Colorado's offense, drawing a leadoff walk before coming around to score in the fourth inning and then delivering an RBI double three frames later. He's surged since the All-Star break, maintaining a .367 average with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored across 32 games. Doyle has particularly taken advantage of Coors Field, as he has multiple hits in six of his last nine starts at home.