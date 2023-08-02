Doyle will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

While Charlie Blackmon (hand) and Kris Bryant (finger) are on the injured list, Doyle had already been seeing fairly steady playing time in the outfield since the All-Star break, but the Rockies' recent trade of Randal Grichuk to the Angels should free up center field for Doyle even when Blackmon and Bryant return to action. Doyle will man center for a fourth consecutive game, even while he remains in an extended funk at the plate. Thus far in the second half, Doyle is hitting just .133/.204/.244 with one home run and two stolen bases while striking out at a 42.9 percent clip.