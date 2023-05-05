Doyle went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-6 victory against the Brewers.

Doyle got the start in center field and broke an 0-for-15 stretch at the plate with an infield single in the seventh inning. He subsequently stole second base and scored on a sacrifice fly. Doyle has four thefts on the campaign, but his other stats -- including a .174/.269/.217 slash line -- suggest that he'll likely work mostly off the bench now that Randal Grichuk is back in action.