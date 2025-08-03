Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Yanquiel Fernandez will join Mickey Moniak and Jordan Beck in the Rockies outfield while Doyle receives a breather for Sunday's matinee. After missing four straight games due to a sore right shoulder, Doyle returned to the lineup to start each of the past four contests, going 6-for-15 with a home run, a double, a walk, four runs and three RBI.