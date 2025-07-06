Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though Doyle delivered a pinch-hit solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 loss, Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer will stick to his plan of keeping the outfielder out of the lineup for all three games of the weekend series. Schaeffer is hoping that the time off will provide a needed reset for Doyle, who had slashed .175/.204/.272 with a 25 percent strikeout rate dating back to the start of June before he slugged the solo home run Saturday. Mickey Moniak will patrol center field Sunday, but Doyle -- a two-time Gold Glove Award winner -- should settle back into an everyday role within the next few days.