Doyle (knee) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle had to be carted off the field after crashing into the wall Thursday against Miami, but the Rockies are reportedly optimistic he suffered nothing worse than a bruise. He needs at least one more day off, however, so Randal Grichuk will get the task of patrolling the middle of the Coors Field outfield behind Chase Anderson.