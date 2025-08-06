Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle will retreat to the bench for the day game after a night game, paving the way for Yanquiel Fernandez to enter the lineup at designated hitter while Tyler Freeman joins Mickey Moniak and Jordan Beck in the outfield. Doyle started in both of the first two games of the series, going 2-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts.