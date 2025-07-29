Doyle started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Doyle was back in the lineup for the first time since last Tuesday, and though the Rockies hadn't provided an explanation for his absence, the outfielder had been nursing a sore right shoulder, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The shoulder injury disrupted what had been one of the more productive stretches of the season for Doyle -- he had gone 7-for-13 with two runs, one RBI and one steal in his first four starts of the second half -- but he was able to make some positive contributions in Monday's series opener. In addition to reaching on a bunt single in the top of the third, Doyle plated the game-tying run on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the ninth and reached base on a throwing error. He then came around to score the go-ahead run on Tyler Freeman's one-out base hit.