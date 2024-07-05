Doyle (calf) will start in center field and bat fifth in Friday's game versus the Royals.
He didn't play in Thursday's game against the Brewers after fouling a ball off his calf the day before, but Doyle is ready to roll for the series opener versus Kansas City. Doyle is one of four players this season with 10-plus home runs and 20-plus stolen bases.
More News
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Sitting with calf tightness•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Continues crushing Milwaukee•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Monster performance in win•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Cracks homer, swipes bag in loss•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Homers in four-hit effort•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Back in Colorado lineup•