Doyle went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday against the Red Sox.

Doyle returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Thursday and hit seventh -- matching his lowest position of the season. He began the scoring for the Rockies with an RBI single in the second inning and his first at-bat. The Rockies haven't made their plans clear, but Doyle will presumably return to a regular starting role after getting some time to reset while amid a slump.