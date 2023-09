Doyle is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Doyle, who started the previous 35 contests coming into this stretch. The 25-year-old posted a .483 OPS in 118 at-bats during that span, and the Rockies are rolling with Sean Bouchard, Nolan Jones, Hunter Goodman and Charlie Blackmon between the three outfield spots and designated hitter for the third consecutive game.