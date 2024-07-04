Doyle isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to calf tightness, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Doyle fouled a ball off his calf during Wednesday's loss and will sit out Thursday's game in order to recover. While he rests, Nolan Jones, Jake Cave and Sam Hilliard will start across Colorado's outfield.
