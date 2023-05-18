Doyle went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Doyle tallied a two-RBI triple in the sixth inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit. He's been hot across his last four games, posting three homers with six RBI and six runs scored. Outside of this hot stretch, Doyle has struggled to reach base consistently -- he has only a .293 on-base percentage across 58 plate appearances -- but he has remained in the lineup consistently even with the return of Randal Grichuk.