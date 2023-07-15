Doyle went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Doyle's playing time slipped before the All-Star break after a poor June, but he got the nod in center field for the first game back. The speedy outfielder is up to 13 steals this season, including three over his last nine games despite batting just .217 (5-for-23) in that span. Doyle has a .216/.277/.364 slash line with six home runs, 24 RBI, 27 runs scored, six doubles and a triple over 196 plate appearances. He'll need to hit a bit better, as Randal Grichuk has hit well of late and could impact Doyle's starting job in center as the Rockies enjoy relatively strong outfield health with five players competing for the three spots.