Doyle went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss against Arizona.

Doyle tagged Luis Frias for a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, marking his eighth long ball of the season and the first since July 23. The home run was much needed for Doyle, who's 3-for-28 (.107) with 14 strikeouts over his last nine games. Despite his recent struggles, Doyle remains the clear option at center for the Rockies.