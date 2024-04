Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Doyle produced the final two runs of the contest for Colorado with his two-run smash to right field in the sixth inning. It was the second long ball of the campaign for the outfielder, who entered the contest in a 2-for-15 skid. Doyle has struck out 35.3 percent of the time this season, and he may need to improve that mark in under to maintain his current respectable .250 batting average.