Doyle went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Thursday's 5-4 loss against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle's now 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts through his first 30 games with Colorado. The rookie outfielder has cooled off a bit at the plate recently, going 5-for-25 over his last eight games. Still, it's been a generally productive start for the 25-year-old Doyle. He's slashing .244/.284/.433 with four homers, 15 runs scored and 15 RBI. Doyle should continue to serve as the Rockies' primary center fielder while Randal Grichuk mans left in Kris Bryant's (heel) absence.