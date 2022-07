Serven is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Serven appeared to solidify himself as the Rockies' top backstop in mid-June, but he and Elias Diaz have since fallen into a near-even timeshare behind the dish. The two have alternated starts at catcher for 12 consecutive contests, with Serven going 1-for-19 with a double, two walks, two runs and now RBI in his six starts during that stretch.