Serven is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Elias Diaz will check back in behind the plate Tuesday after being reinstated from the injured list Sunday, spelling an end to Serven's three-game starting streak. The return of Diaz will also likely result in Serven falling into a timeshare at catcher, if not the clear-cut No. 2 role. While Diaz was on the shelf with the hand injury he picked up Aug. 10, Serven slashed .185/.267/.444.