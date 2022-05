Serven went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs during an 11-3 win against the Mets on Saturday.

Making his second career start, Serven launched home runs in the second and sixth innings after going hitless in his debut Wednesday. The 27-year-old hit five home runs in 23 games at Triple-A Albuquerque so the power could be legitimate if Serven sticks with the team.