Serven went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Serven will be happy to put July behind him -- he went 3-for-37 (.081) with a home run, a double, four runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K in 12 contests this month. That poor performance at the plate mostly erased the gains he'd made in June to earn a split of playing time with Elias Diaz, and it appears Serven is more or less back to a backup role. He's slashing .225/.295/.382 with four homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, two doubles and a triple in 112 plate appearances this year.