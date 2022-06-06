Serven went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Atlanta.
Serven continues to make the most of his limited playing time -- he's logged multiple hits in two of his last three starts behind the dish. The 27-year-old catcher went yard in the eighth inning Sunday, nearly sparking a comeback effort for the Rockies in the close loss. He's hitting .303 with a .919 OPS, three homers, nine RBI and four runs scored in 35 plate appearances.
