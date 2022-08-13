site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Brian Serven: On bench Saturday
Serven isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Serven will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs over the last two games. Dom Nunez is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
