Serven is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Serven has taken over as the Rockies' clear No. 1 catcher since Elias Diaz (wrist) landed on the injured list last Friday, but the 27-year-old will need a breather as the Rockies and Cardinals close their series with a day game after a night game. While starting in five of the past six games, Serven went 3-for-16 with a home run, a double, two walks, three RBI and an additional run.