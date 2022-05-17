The Rockies are expected to select Serven's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

He'll serve as Colorado's new No. 2 catcher behind Elias Diaz, after the Rockies optioned Dom Nunez to Albuquerque following Monday's 7-6 loss in the series opener. Aside from getting the occasional breather in a day game after a night game, Diaz should see the overwhelming share of starts behind the dish, so Serven may end up playing less than the typical backup catcher. The 27-year-old is heading to the big leagues for the first time after submitting a .912 OPS in 96 plate appearances at Albuquerque this season.