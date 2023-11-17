The Rockies acquired Quantrill from the Guardians in exchange for Kody Huff on Friday.

Quantrill had been designated for assignment by Cleveland but has quickly landed in another organization and should slide right into Colorado's rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander posted a 5.24 ERA and 58:35 K:BB over 99.2 innings in 2023 but boasted a career 3.54 ERA coming into the season. Quantrill is a sensible addition by the Rockies, but landing in Colorado virtually eliminates whatever fantasy appeal the righty might have had in 2024.