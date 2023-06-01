Blackmon was activated from the bereavement list Thursday.
Blackmon is back with the Rockies in time for Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Diamondbacks, in which he'll serve as the DH and leadoff man for Colorado. He went on bereavement leave Monday amid a nine-game hitting streak and has slashed .333/.377/.587 over his last 17 games (69 plate appearances) dating back to May 8.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives Monday off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting versus southpaw•