Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Back in action Monday
Blackmon (back) will return to the lineup Monday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon was removed from Saturday's contest due to a sore back, but he'll ultimately miss just one game as a result of the injury. He's tabbed to bat leadoff and play center field as usual in his return to action.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sits due to back soreness•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Taken out with tight back•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Agrees to six-year deal with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes yard twice in Saturday's win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits three-run homer at Arizona•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Possibly remaining in leadoff spot•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...