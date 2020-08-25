Blackmon (quadriceps) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
He was scratched from Monday's lineup with left quadriceps tightness, and thankfully it will be just a one-game absence, although sometimes this type of injury pops back up. Blackmon is hitting .282 with zero home runs in 39 at-bats over his last 10 games, five of which came away from Coors Field.
