Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Blackmon had gone hitless in 14 at-bats over his previous four games, which qualified as a slump for the outfielder before he broke out Tuesday. He'll carry a .320/.365/.588 batting line into Wednesday's series finale and should make for an elite fantasy option the rest of the week with four more games at Coors Field to follow.