Blackmon exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to right hamstring tightness, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Blackmon was seen grabbing at his hamstring while running into third base during the first inning of Tuesday's game, and he eventually had to come out of the game during the second frame. The Rockies have not offered any information regarding the severity of the 37-year-old's injury, but it's possible he sits out at least a game or two to avoid playing with any lingering soreness.