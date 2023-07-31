Blackmon (hand) will join Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon, who has been on the injured list since June 11 with a fractured right hand, is expected to play for Albuquerque on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Rockies potentially activate him ahead of this weekend's three-game series in St. Louis. Though his power has dipped considerably over the past few seasons and he's no longer an active baserunner, Blackmon should remain a plus source of batting average while also occupying a top-three spot in the Colorado batting order once he returns from the IL.